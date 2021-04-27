Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.