Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

