Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,387 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $352.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.91.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

