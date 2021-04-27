Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

