Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

