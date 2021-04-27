PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 6.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.27. 15,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 603,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $16,013,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PROG by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PROG by 67.0% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

