PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 6.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.27. 15,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 603,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.
In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $16,013,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PROG by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PROG by 67.0% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
