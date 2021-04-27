Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $123,579.47 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.
Progyny stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,963. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 523.27 and a beta of 1.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
