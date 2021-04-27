Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $123,579.47 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.

Progyny stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,963. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 523.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

