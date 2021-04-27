Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $218,909.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

