Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.