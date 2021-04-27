Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

PLD opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

