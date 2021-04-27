Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $116.21 and last traded at $115.25, with a volume of 8135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.22.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Get Prologis alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.