Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Proofpoint worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

