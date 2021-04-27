Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFPT. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

PFPT opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Proofpoint by 126.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

