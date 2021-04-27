Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFPT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

