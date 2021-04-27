Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to Neutral

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFPT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,623. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

