Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 212,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

