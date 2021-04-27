ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,962,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

