Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.39 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $2.15 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00278514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

