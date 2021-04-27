Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

NYSE:PB opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

