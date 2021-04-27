Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.15. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,114 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of -4.05.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

