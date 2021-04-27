Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.35% of Prothena worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

