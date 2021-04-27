Proton 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

