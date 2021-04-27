Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Shares Up 5.4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

