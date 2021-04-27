ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $99,889.39 and approximately $127.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00527664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.02581440 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,387,153 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

