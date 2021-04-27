Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $43,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.