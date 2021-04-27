Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRU stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -273.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

