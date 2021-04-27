Public Mint Price Reaches $0.74 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $855,257.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00071304 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

