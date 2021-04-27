Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

