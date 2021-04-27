Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $275.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.81. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

