PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 4,987,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. PulteGroup has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

