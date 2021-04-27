PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Up 4.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $57.14. 86,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,036,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

