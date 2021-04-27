Puma (PUM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Puma (ETR: PUM):

4/15/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Puma was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.20 ($117.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Puma was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR PUM traded up €1.32 ($1.55) on Tuesday, reaching €91.18 ($107.27). 189,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.40. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69. Puma Se has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

