Pundi X NEM Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,146.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $18,146.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00275679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01034120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00715857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,808.46 or 0.99830010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.