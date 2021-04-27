Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $911.68 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $911.68 million and $89.10 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00006411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.