PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.
