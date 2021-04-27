PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

