PutinCoin Price Up 97.2% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 97.2% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $779,057.39 and approximately $875.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,831.66 or 1.00399050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00132414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001865 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.