Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $19.17 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $15,718.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $19.17 or 0.00034830 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00273904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.02 or 0.01046790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00711496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.27 or 0.99922207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

