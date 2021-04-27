Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

GPN stock opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

