Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.57.

TSE L opened at C$69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.53. The stock has a market cap of C$24.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

