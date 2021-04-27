Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Boosted by BWS Financial

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tuesday Morning in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

