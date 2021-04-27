Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

