Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Wedbush

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

