Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

