Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Howard Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howard Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of HBMD opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.