Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Increased by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

KEY stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.