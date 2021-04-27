Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $15.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $16.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $64.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $94.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $111.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $129.91 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

