Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

HBM opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 131,038 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

