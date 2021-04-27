Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.