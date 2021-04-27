Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $15.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $64.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $94.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $111.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $129.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,326.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.76. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

