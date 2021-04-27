Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $5,759,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

